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Política de devolução de 30 dias

Todas as séries

  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina
  • Água pura e cristalina

Descontinuado

Filtragem na torneira

AWP3704/10

3.5
| (2) Críticas
Água pura e cristalina
Desfrute de água pura e cristalina sempre que abrir a torneira com o sistema de microfiltração Philips X-Guard que reduz até 99% do cloro e das substâncias que prejudicam o sabor. A fácil instalação de um só clique permite-lhe encaixar na torneira em segundos.
Ver todos os benefícios

diretamente da torneira

Água pura e cristalina

  • X-Guard

Alterne facilmente entre os diferentes modos

O fluxo de água filtrada é adaptada para beber e cozinhar, enquanto os modos de fluxo de água não filtrada e de chuveiro não filtrado são adequados para lavar pratos e outros fins de limpeza.

Design de rotação rápida para substituição fácil do filtro

Substitua facilmente o filtro expirado por um novo com uma simples rotação.

O temporizador avisa quando deve substituir o filtro

O temporizador avisa quando deve substituir o filtro para obter os melhores resultados.

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

3.5

de 5

2

Críticas

4
3
1

26/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Excellent product

Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends

Pontos positivos

Easy to install and use

Pontos negativos

None

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para AWP3704 On-tap filtration

12/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Worked great for a few months then broke

Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.

Pontos positivos

Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap

Pontos negativos

Broke after a couple of months

Esta avaliação foi feita para AWP3704 On-tap filtration

Esta avaliação foi feita para AWP3704 On-tap filtration

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