Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
AWP3704/10
X-Guard
O fluxo de água filtrada é adaptada para beber e cozinhar, enquanto os modos de fluxo de água não filtrada e de chuveiro não filtrado são adequados para lavar pratos e outros fins de limpeza.
Substitua facilmente o filtro expirado por um novo com uma simples rotação.
O temporizador avisa quando deve substituir o filtro para obter os melhores resultados.
3.5
de 5
2
Críticas
Grafton
26/09/2022
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Excellent product
Excellent piece of equipment, clean fresh filtered water, saves pounds on buying bottles, already recommended to family and friends
Pontos positivos
Easy to install and use
Pontos negativos
None
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Green55555
12/05/2022
United Kingdom
Worked great for a few months then broke
Is really easy to install and so convenient having the filter on the end of the tap. The 3 jet options is great as well. However… After about 3 months of normal use the tap now leaks badly. When we run filtered water water also comes out the tap water jet. I have changed the filter and cleaned the tap incase there was limescale but it still leaks. I have tried to contact Philips for a fix but they won’t reply. Really bad customer service, I have emailed them twice, and tried to contact them on Amazon.
Pontos positivos
Easy to install, convenient as the filter is on the tap
Pontos negativos
Broke after a couple of months
Esta avaliação foi feita para AWP3704 On-tap filtration
Esta avaliação foi feita para AWP3704 On-tap filtration