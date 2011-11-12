This is a lovely product! I have a young baby that has just started weaning, so this makes light work of whizzing up all the home made dinners for her. It's so easy to use and easy to keep clean and isn't a pain to get out and put away like a full on food processor is. Love it! Only thing is I wish I'd bought the other model that comes with the whisk attachment too - but I've been told I can order that separately, so all is not lost :)