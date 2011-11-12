Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
HR1361/00
600 W
Pé em plástico
Copo
Para misturar alimentos em segundos.
A lâmina de dupla acção da varinha Philips corta horizontalmente e verticalmente.
A varinha Philips tem um botão turbo extra potente para os ingredientes mais difíceis.
3.8
de 5
18
Críticas
chapolox
12/11/2011
España
Una buena compra facil de utilizar
un producto exelente!!!! lo recomiento trabaja tanto con alimentos calientes y frios, no pierde su eficacia
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Batidora de mano Daily Collection HR1361/00
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Batidora de mano Daily Collection HR1361/00
Miza79
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Every mum should have one
This is a lovely product! I have a young baby that has just started weaning, so this makes light work of whizzing up all the home made dinners for her. It's so easy to use and easy to keep clean and isn't a pain to get out and put away like a full on food processor is. Love it! Only thing is I wish I'd bought the other model that comes with the whisk attachment too - but I've been told I can order that separately, so all is not lost :)
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Teencymumof2
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Every mum should have one
This is a lovely product! I have a young baby that has just started weaning, so this makes light work of whizzing up all the home made dinners for her. It's so easy to use and easy to keep clean and isn't a pain to get out and put away like a full on food processor is. Love it! Only thing is I wish I'd bought the other model that comes with the whisk attachment too - but I've been told I can order that separately, so all is not lost :)
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender