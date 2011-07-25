Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Uma abordagem não-cirúrgica
Para mamilos planos ou invertidos
1 Niplette e 2 discos de amamentação
O problema dos mamilos invertidos ou não protráteis afeta até 10% das mulheres e causa distúrbios psicológicos, o que dificulta a amamentação para a mãe e para o bebé. A ação de sucção do bebé deve puxar o mamilo. Se não o fizer, o Niplette™ é uma solução simples e confortável que pode ajudar. O dispositivo permite que as mulheres com mamilos planos ou invertidos amamentem de forma confortável sem a necessidade de cirurgias invasivas*. É um molde transparente para o mamilo com uma peça vedante ligada a uma válvula e uma entrada para seringa.
Idealmente, o Niplette deve ser utilizado antes da gravidez e durante períodos de 8 horas por dia ou por noite*. Se os peitos não estiverem demasiado sensíveis, também pode ser utilizado nos primeiros seis meses da gravidez para uma correção permanente ou durante alguns minutos antes de amamentar, após o nascimento do bebé. O Niplette puxa o mamilo para permitir que o bebé o agarre facilmente e ajuda a estabilizar a amamentação durante os primeiros dias. A correção cosmética permanente pode ser realizada após deixar de amamentar. Nesse caso, o Niplette pode ser aplicado novamente de vez em quando.
O recipiente segura-se com uma mão sobre a aréola do mamilo e o ar é retirado com uma seringa de 5 ml para puxar o mamilo. A utilizadora controla a sucção e pode puxar o mamilo de forma tão segura quanto confortável. Após puxar o mamilo, a utilizadora pode separar cuidadosamente a seringa da válvula e continuar com as suas atividades normais, utilizando o Niplette discretamente por baixo do sutiã. Recomenda-se vivamente a utilização na fase inicial*.
3.9
de 5
21
Críticas
81%
recomendam este produto
antonitaita
25/07/2011
España
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF152/02 Niplette™
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF152/02 Niplette™
Mya21
13/05/2015
United Kingdom
Wish I had these sooner!!
Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF152/02 Niplette™
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF152/02 Niplette™
Yaynipples
13/05/2015
United Kingdom
Wish I had these sooner!!
Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF152/02 Niplette™
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF152/02 Niplette™
Com base num inquérito de satisfação realizado globalmente e online com 10 109 utilizadores das marcas e produtos de cuidados da mãe e do bebé em 2023.
McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Vol. 47, páginas 46–49