Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
TAH4209PK/00
Disponível em
Auscultadores leves on-ear
Som natural. Função Dynamic Bass
Até 55 horas de reprodução
Chamadas nítidas
Estes auscultadores on-ear foram concebidos para o conforto diário. O aro para a cabeça almofadado é tão leve que quase não o sente e as proteções dos ouvidos macias podem ser inclinadas para que assentem na perfeição. Cada proteção dos ouvidos é almofadada com espuma de memória: quanto mais os usar, mais os vai adorar.
Obtém um excelente som dos diafragmas de 32 mm e um isolamento de ruído passivo satisfatório graças ao ajuste on-ear. Se adora uma boa bassline, ative a função Dynamic Bass através da aplicação Philips Headphones e poderá desfrutar de todo o poder das suas músicas favoritas, mesmo que esteja a ouvir com o volume baixo.
Com até 55 horas de reprodução, estes auscultadores sem fios irão reproduzir muitas listas de música. Recarregam totalmente em apenas 2 horas através de USB-C e um carregamento rápido de 15 minutos fornece-lhe energia suficiente para manter a música a tocar durante mais 2 horas.
4.0
de 5
47
Críticas
Bird10
12/11/2025
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Brilliant sound quality.
Brilliant sound quality for the price and a great colour.
Pontos negativos
None
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Lexi24
07/04/2025
United Kingdom
My experience with the Philips H4209PK/00 Wireless Headphones has been nothing short of delightful. Seriously, these things are a game-changer. The audio quality? Crystal clear, a real treat for the ears. It's not just loud; there's a beautiful equilibrium between the bass thump and the treble's shimmer – a finely tuned orchestra in my ears, if you will. I've listened to everything from soaring operatic arias to the gritty crunch of my favorite indie rock band, and these headphones have handled it all with aplomb. Comfort is key, and these don't disappoint. They're featherlight; I often forget I'm even wearing them, which is a huge plus during those marathon listening sessions. Picture this: curled up on the sofa, lost in a captivating audiobook, utterly oblivious to the world outside. That's the kind of immersive experience these headphones deliver. The Bluetooth connection has been rock-solid, never once dropping out on me, even with a few errant walls in the way. Battery life is another strong suit. Let's just say I've gone days without needing a recharge – a veritable marathon of musical enjoyment! Honestly, I've been pleasantly surprised by the longevity. And the price? For the level of performance you get, it's a steal. These headphones punch far above their weight class, offering a premium listening experience without the premium price tag. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless headphones that don't skimp on quality or comfort, look no further. The Philips H4209PK/00 are, in my humble opinion, a truly exceptional value. They're a total knockout.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
AC88
06/04/2025
United Kingdom
Brilliant quality, good comfort and bargain price
These headphones are very comfortable and easy to set up. Once connected I could easily change the settings depending on what I was listening to, i.e..gaming, music or the tv. The battery last a decent length of time, using for a few hours every day only required 1 charge evey few days. The quality of the sound is really good and for the price it's a good headset if your on a budget. Would definitely recommend
Pontos positivos
Cheap, good quality of build and performance.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones