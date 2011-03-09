Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
220-240 V
Os produtos iQ da Philips Avent com tecnologia avançada são inteligentes e ativos – concebidos para facilitar a alimentação e o cuidado do seu bebé.
Conserva o conteúdo esterilizado, repetindo continuamente o ciclo durante 24 horas. Permite remover os produtos sem interromper o ciclo.
Um visor digital avançado com sinais sonoros oferece indicações sobre o ciclo de esterilização.
4.5
de 5
32
Críticas
96%
recomendam este produto
Mutenro
09/03/2011
España
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Com base num inquérito de satisfação realizado globalmente e online com 10 109 utilizadores das marcas e produtos de cuidados da mãe e do bebé em 2023.