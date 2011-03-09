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Portes grátis a partir de 40€

Política de devolução de 30 dias

Todas as séries

  • Sempre pronto quando quiser
  • Sempre pronto quando quiser
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  • Sempre pronto quando quiser

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Philips AventEsterilizador Digital a Vapor

SCF276/26

4.5
| (32) Críticas | 96% recomendam este produto
Sempre pronto quando quiser
O esterilizador digital a vapor Philips Avent funciona de forma rápida e contínua, mantendo o seu conteúdo esterilizado até este ser necessário, permitindo dedicar-se a outras tarefas.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

marca recomendada por mães de todo o mundo1

Tecnologia avançada para esterilizações de 24 horas

Sempre pronto quando quiser

  • 220-240 V

Tecnologia iQ - Responde inteligentemente às suas necessidades

Tecnologia iQ - Responde inteligentemente às suas necessidades

Os produtos iQ da Philips Avent com tecnologia avançada são inteligentes e ativos – concebidos para facilitar a alimentação e o cuidado do seu bebé.

Esteriliza o conteúdo dia e noite

Esteriliza o conteúdo dia e noite

Conserva o conteúdo esterilizado, repetindo continuamente o ciclo durante 24 horas. Permite remover os produtos sem interromper o ciclo.

O display digital mantém-na informada

O display digital mantém-na informada

Um visor digital avançado com sinais sonoros oferece indicações sobre o ciclo de esterilização.

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.5

de 5

32

Críticas

96%

recomendam este produto

2

09/03/2011

España

España

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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  1. Com base num inquérito de satisfação realizado globalmente e online com 10 109 utilizadores das marcas e produtos de cuidados da mãe e do bebé em 2023. 