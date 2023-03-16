Termos de pesquisa

    Philips Avent

    Tampa do copo

    CP1688/01
    • Proteção higiénica para viagem Proteção higiénica para viagem Proteção higiénica para viagem
      Philips Avent Tampa do copo

      CP1688/01

      Proteção higiénica para viagem

      A tampa de proteção mantém o bico do copo limpo para o seu bebé, onde quer que vá. Ver todas as vantagens

        Philips Avent Tampa do copo

          Philips Avent Tampa do copo

          Verifique a compatibilidade abaixo

          • Copo
          • Plástico
          • Azul

          Tampa azul Premium

          Tampa higiénica à prova de derrames para manter o copo limpo fora de casa

          Especificações técnicas

          • Peça substituível

            Compatível com os produtos
            • SCF746/00
            • SCF746/02
            • SCF747/02
            • SCF753/04
            • SCF753/05
            • SCF753/08
            • SCF755/00
            • SCF755/05
            • SCF755/10
            • SCF755/15
            • SCF802/00
            • SCF802/01

          Obter assistência para este produto

          Encontre perguntas frequentes, resolução de problemas, manuais do utilizador e sugestões

              • Tampa higiénica para manter o copo limpo fora de casa

