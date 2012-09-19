Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
SCF260/22
220-240 V
Basta selecionar uma das opções e a tecnologia iQ calcula o tempo necessário para aquecer os alimentos do bebé, suave e uniformemente.
Fácil de utilizar, o display digital dá-lhe toda a informação.
Os alimentos são aquecidos uniformemente sem zonas muito quentes. Com o sistema automático de desligar evita o risco de sobreaquecimento.
3.0
de 5
129
Críticas
mshharris
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Amira
19/09/2012
United Kingdom
I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)
I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer
Shellbaby
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Product very useful
I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer
Com base num inquérito de satisfação realizado globalmente e online com 10 109 utilizadores das marcas e produtos de cuidados da mãe e do bebé em 2023.
Excepção: não recomendado para utilização com o biberão semi-transparente em PP Philips Avent de 330 ml.