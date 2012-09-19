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  • Aquece de forma rápida e inteligente
  • Aquece de forma rápida e inteligente
  • Aquece de forma rápida e inteligente
  • Aquece de forma rápida e inteligente
  • Aquece de forma rápida e inteligente
  • Aquece de forma rápida e inteligente

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Philips AventAquecedor de Biberões digital

SCF260/22

3
| (129) Críticas
Aquece de forma rápida e inteligente
O novo Aquecedor de Biberões e Alimentos facilita o aquecimento rápido e seguro da comida do bebé. A tecnologia avançada calcula automaticamente o tempo de aquecimento. Basta seleccionar algumas opções para iniciar e deixar o Aquecedor de Biberões fazer o resto.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

marca recomendada por mães de todo o mundo1

Aquece de forma rápida e inteligente

  • 220-240 V

Múltiplas opções de aquecimento ultrarrápido

Múltiplas opções de aquecimento ultrarrápido

Basta selecionar uma das opções e a tecnologia iQ calcula o tempo necessário para aquecer os alimentos do bebé, suave e uniformemente.

Avisa-a quando os alimentos estão prontos

Fácil de utilizar, o display digital dá-lhe toda a informação.

Aquece de forma segura e uniforme

Aquece de forma segura e uniforme

Os alimentos são aquecidos uniformemente sem zonas muito quentes. Com o sistema automático de desligar evita o risco de sobreaquecimento.

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

3.0

de 5

129

Críticas

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

19/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I used it for one year and more !! Perfect Product I can't say more !:)

I used this Product since I returned to work when my son was 2 month, it's perfect for heating the breast milk regardless it's freezed or kept in frigde, it's the best gift I've got ! and when I started to wean, i used it to heat the pureed food that I keep in Freezer, it's a life saver.. I am still keeping it till now for any futuer babies I may have :))

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/34 Digital Bottle Warmer

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Product very useful

I bought this product because I was fed up of waiting to boil the kettle to warm my baby's milk and I wanted something quicker. Initially it took a bit of getting used to but I soon got the hang of it. I have found it very useful and take it if I go somewhere I can plug it in. The only criticism would be that the pots I use for food can not be taken out of the warmer easily, especially when the food is hot. Other than that it's a great piece of equipment.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF260/22 Digital Bottle Warmer

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Avisos legais

  1. Com base num inquérito de satisfação realizado globalmente e online com 10 109 utilizadores das marcas e produtos de cuidados da mãe e do bebé em 2023. 

  1. Excepção: não recomendado para utilização com o biberão semi-transparente em PP Philips Avent de 330 ml.