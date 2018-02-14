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  • Barbear cómodo e rente
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  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
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  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente
  • Barbear cómodo e rente

Descontinuado

Star Wars special editionMáquina de barbear elétrica a seco

SW3700/07

4.6
| (8) Críticas | 100% recomendam este produto
Barbear cómodo e rente
Escolha o caminho para um barbear cómodo e rente. As nossas lâminas ComfortCut com cabeças de perfil arredondado deslizam suavemente sobre a pele para um barbear protetor.
Ver todos os benefícios

Controle a força!

Barbear cómodo e rente

  • Sistema de lâminas ComfortCut

  • Cabeças flexíveis em 4 direcções

  • Aparador de patilhas

Rebordos arredondados que se deslocam suavemente pela pele para um barbear protector

Rebordos arredondados que se deslocam suavemente pela pele para um barbear protector

Consiga um barbear a seco confortável. O nosso sistema de lâminas ComfortCut com cabeças de perfil arredondado desliza suavemente sobre a pele, protegendo-a de cortes.

27 lâminas rotativas captam e cortam o pêlo de todos os ângulos

27 lâminas rotativas captam e cortam o pêlo de todos os ângulos

27 lâminas auto-afiáveis. 56 000 cortes por minuto. Nenhum pêlo fica por cortar, independentemente da direcção em que cresça.

Cabeças flectem em 4 direcções para barbear facilmente todos os contornos

Cabeças flectem em 4 direcções para barbear facilmente todos os contornos

Cabeças flexíveis com 4 movimentos independentes ajustam-se a cada curva do seu rosto, proporcionando-lhe um barbear rente no pescoço e no maxilar.

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.6

de 5

8

Críticas

100%

recomendam este produto

2
1

14/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fully satisfied

I got this shaver at 46y for a Christmas present. I've previously wet shaved or used foil shavers. It took about 10 shaves for my skin to settle as I have the double whammy of a sensitive skin with thick beard growth. The comfort blades seem to glide over my face with ease. I just allow Philips tech to do its thing without trying too hard. I would happily recommend this product to anyone.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Great shave

Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great shave

Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

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