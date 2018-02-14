Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
Sistema de lâminas ComfortCut
Cabeças flexíveis em 4 direcções
Aparador de patilhas
Consiga um barbear a seco confortável. O nosso sistema de lâminas ComfortCut com cabeças de perfil arredondado desliza suavemente sobre a pele, protegendo-a de cortes.
27 lâminas auto-afiáveis. 56 000 cortes por minuto. Nenhum pêlo fica por cortar, independentemente da direcção em que cresça.
Cabeças flexíveis com 4 movimentos independentes ajustam-se a cada curva do seu rosto, proporcionando-lhe um barbear rente no pescoço e no maxilar.
4.6
de 5
8
Críticas
100%
recomendam este produto
Mkel5
14/02/2018
United Kingdom
Fully satisfied
I got this shaver at 46y for a Christmas present. I've previously wet shaved or used foil shavers. It took about 10 shaves for my skin to settle as I have the double whammy of a sensitive skin with thick beard growth. The comfort blades seem to glide over my face with ease. I just allow Philips tech to do its thing without trying too hard. I would happily recommend this product to anyone.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
firstmark
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
Comprador verificado
Great shave
Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
Termini
02/02/2018
United Kingdom
Great shave
Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver