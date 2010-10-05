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Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
Experimente a verdadeira fidelidade
O altifalante de base da Philips é a passagem para tudo aquilo que valoriza na música. Construído com componentes de alta qualidade e madeira natural, este liberta a fidelidade total do seu iPod/iPhone/iPad, proporcionando uma experiência sonora autêntica e fiel ao original.
para iPod/iPhone/iPad
Design de transição passiva permite-lhe ouvir cada nota de forma tão clara, que a sua música é surpreendentemente pura, natural e completa. Através de processos de engenharia complexos, cada parte de todo o espectro audível das frequências de som é separada e enviada para os diagramas apropriados. Nunca são enviados sinais que ultrapassam a frequência de resposta de um diafragma, o que melhora significativamente a qualidade de som e o nível de distorção é claramente reduzido. Juntamente com os componentes electrónicos de alta qualidade, a transição passiva proporciona um áudio coerente, sem falhas e fiel ao original.
A tecnologia avançada de processamento digital de som puro oferece um desempenho de som largamente superior quando comparada com a tecnologia convencional de processamento analógico de som, que pode ser encontrada em leitores com bases que utilizam a saída áudio analógica de um iPod/iPhone. Através da recolha da saída de áudio digital do iPod/iPhone e da aplicação do processamento digital em cada estado do circuito, é produzida uma relação muito mais elevada de sinal/ruído. Isto resulta numa nitidez de som sem precedentes, com um equilíbrio perfeito.
As linhas simples e a sensualidade da cobertura posterior curvada são fabulosas – estas também criam uma estrutura acústica mais eficaz. Concebida cuidadosamente, a curva aumenta a rigidez da caixa do altifalante, reduzindo substancialmente a ressonância interna e proporcionando uma reprodução de som mais precisa e natural. Pode desfrutar dos dois belos altifalantes e do som sensacional.
4.5
de 5
22
Críticas
95%
recomendam este produto
05/10/2010
España
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 altavoz base
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 altavoz base
Mazzy123
15/04/2018
United Kingdom
Best ever sound quality!
I have had this docking station for over 6 years and still love everything about it . I still use my old iPod with it and it has never failed to produce the best clear sound I have ever heard from any sound system. I am now trying to find out how I can listen to my much loved CD collection through it . They don't make this docking speaker anymore but Philips are really good at giving support ,so I'm pretty sure they will be able to guide me in the right direction. I hope to cherish this speaker for many more years to come .
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 docking speaker
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 docking speaker
KingJohn
26/10/2012
United Kingdom
Probably the best dock out there, regardless of price.
Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 docking speaker
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 docking speaker