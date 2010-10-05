ProdutosAssistência

Pague com MB WAY

Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto

Portes grátis a partir de 40€

Política de devolução de 30 dias

Todas as séries

  • Fotografia frontal do produto
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fotografia frontal do produto
  • Fotografia do controlo remoto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Ciclo de vida do produto
  • Fotografia frontal do produto
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fotografia frontal do produto
  • Fotografia do controlo remoto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia de detalhe do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia alternativa do produto
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Fotografia do produto em utilização
  • Ciclo de vida do produto

Descontinuado

altifalante de base

DS9000/10

4.5

| (22) Críticas | 95% recomendam este produto

Experimente a verdadeira fidelidade

O altifalante de base da Philips é a passagem para tudo aquilo que valoriza na música. Construído com componentes de alta qualidade e madeira natural, este liberta a fidelidade total do seu iPod/iPhone/iPad, proporcionando uma experiência sonora autêntica e fiel ao original.

Ver todos os benefícios

Obcecado pelo som

Experimente a verdadeira fidelidade

  • para iPod/iPhone/iPad

Transição passiva para reprodução de todo o espectro audível

Transição passiva para reprodução de todo o espectro audível

Design de transição passiva permite-lhe ouvir cada nota de forma tão clara, que a sua música é surpreendentemente pura, natural e completa. Através de processos de engenharia complexos, cada parte de todo o espectro audível das frequências de som é separada e enviada para os diagramas apropriados. Nunca são enviados sinais que ultrapassam a frequência de resposta de um diafragma, o que melhora significativamente a qualidade de som e o nível de distorção é claramente reduzido. Juntamente com os componentes electrónicos de alta qualidade, a transição passiva proporciona um áudio coerente, sem falhas e fiel ao original.

Tecnologia de processamento digital puro para a melhor nitidez de som

Tecnologia de processamento digital puro para a melhor nitidez de som

A tecnologia avançada de processamento digital de som puro oferece um desempenho de som largamente superior quando comparada com a tecnologia convencional de processamento analógico de som, que pode ser encontrada em leitores com bases que utilizam a saída áudio analógica de um iPod/iPhone. Através da recolha da saída de áudio digital do iPod/iPhone e da aplicação do processamento digital em cada estado do circuito, é produzida uma relação muito mais elevada de sinal/ruído. Isto resulta numa nitidez de som sem precedentes, com um equilíbrio perfeito.

Parte posterior curvada com sensualidade para elegância e precisão sonora

As linhas simples e a sensualidade da cobertura posterior curvada são fabulosas – estas também criam uma estrutura acústica mais eficaz. Concebida cuidadosamente, a curva aumenta a rigidez da caixa do altifalante, reduzindo substancialmente a ressonância interna e proporcionando uma reprodução de som mais precisa e natural. Pode desfrutar dos dois belos altifalantes e do som sensacional.

Especificações técnicas

Obter assistência para este produto

Encontre Perguntas frequentes, manuais do utilizador, informações de segurança e sugestões

Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.5

de 5

22

Críticas

95%

recomendam este produto

3
1

05/10/2010

España

España

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 altavoz base

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 altavoz base

15/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best ever sound quality!

I have had this docking station for over 6 years and still love everything about it . I still use my old iPod with it and it has never failed to produce the best clear sound I have ever heard from any sound system. I am now trying to find out how I can listen to my much loved CD collection through it . They don't make this docking speaker anymore but Philips are really good at giving support ,so I'm pretty sure they will be able to guide me in the right direction. I hope to cherish this speaker for many more years to come .

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 docking speaker

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 docking speaker

26/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Probably the best dock out there, regardless of price.

Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 docking speaker

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para DS9000 docking speaker

Subscreva a newsletter da Philips para ofertas exclusivas

  • Ofertas exclusivas
  • Acesso antecipado às vendas
  • Dicas sobre estilos de vida saudáveis

Gostaria de receber comunicações promocionais, com base nas minhas preferências e nos meus comportamentos, sobre produtos, serviços, eventos e ofertas da Philips. Posso anular facilmente a subscrição a qualquer momento!

  • Ofertas exclusivas
  • Acesso antecipado às vendas
  • Dicas sobre estilos de vida saudáveis