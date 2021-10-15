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Portes grátis a partir de 40€

Política de devolução de 30 dias

Todas as séries

  • Substitua a palhinha facilmente quando necessário
  • Substitua a palhinha facilmente quando necessário

Descontinuado

Philips AventCopos com palhinha

SCF797/00

2
| (6) Críticas
Substitua a palhinha facilmente quando necessário
O conjunto de palhinhas de substituição Philips Avent Bendy inclui 2 palhinhas. O conjunto é perfeito para substituir uma peça perdida ou mudar a palhinha para manter o copo limpo e higiénico, sempre pronto a utilizar!
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Produtos compatíveis
Copo com palhinha

Copo com palhinha

SCF798/00

Copo com palhinha

Copo com palhinha

SCF798/01

Mantenha o seu copo com palhinha em perfeito estado!

Substitua a palhinha facilmente quando necessário

  • Conjunto de palhinhas de substituição

  • Embalagem de 2

Substitua facilmente a palhinha para a manter higiénica

Ideal para todos os copos com palhinha Bendy

Ideal para todos os copos com palhinha Bendy

Utilize como foi fornecida na embalagem para copos com palhinha Bendy de 296 ml. Para copos com palhinha de 207 ml, utilize uma tesoura doméstica para retirar 3 cm da palhinha. Para medições fáceis, verifique o interior da embalagem.

A palhinha inferior está dobrada para beber facilmente até à última gota

A palhinha inferior está dobrada para beber facilmente até à última gota

A parte inferior da palhinha está dobrada para que a palhinha chegue facilmente ao líquido, o que permite beber numa posição natural.

Especificações técnicas

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

2.0

de 5

6

Críticas

4
3

15/10/2021

Suomi

Suomi

Ecological

Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Pillimukit

25/04/2022

Suomi

Suomi

Straws are too easily bitten through

These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.

Pontos positivos

Kids love them

Pontos negativos

Straw breaks too easily

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Pillimukit

13/04/2022

Danmark

Danmark

God og irriterende

God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

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Avisos legais

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 