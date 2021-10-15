Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
SCF797/00
Conjunto de palhinhas de substituição
Embalagem de 2
Utilize como foi fornecida na embalagem para copos com palhinha Bendy de 296 ml. Para copos com palhinha de 207 ml, utilize uma tesoura doméstica para retirar 3 cm da palhinha. Para medições fáceis, verifique o interior da embalagem.
A parte inferior da palhinha está dobrada para que a palhinha chegue facilmente ao líquido, o que permite beber numa posição natural.
2.0
de 5
6
Críticas
Malla2
15/10/2021
Suomi
Ecological
Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Marther
25/04/2022
Suomi
Straws are too easily bitten through
These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.
Pontos positivos
Kids love them
Pontos negativos
Straw breaks too easily
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Vagners
13/04/2022
Danmark
God og irriterende
God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.