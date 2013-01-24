Página inicial
Philips – Clique aqui para navegar para a página inicial

Termos de pesquisa

1
Produtos

Consiga uma pele suave e macia  durante semanas com uma cabeça de depiladora mais larga

seguinte
Trigger

Satinelle Prestige
Depiladora Wet&Dry

Infelizmente, este produto não está mais disponível

check-symbol
Satinelle Prestige
check-symbol
Depiladora Wet&Dry
check-symbol
Incluí 8 acessórios de depilação
Philips Satinelle Prestige Epilator
Philips Satinelle Prestige Epilator

Design

Pega em forma de S para uma maior manuseabilidade

Widest epilator head
A cabeça de depilação mais larga (42 mm) abrange mais pele o que permite uma depilação mais rápida e sem esforço em todas as zonas
Unique ceramic discs
Discos exclusivos em cerâmica com superfície texturizada agarram firmemente até os pelos mais finos.
Patented epilator
Sistema de depilação patenteado depila ainda mais rente em pele seca e húmida para uma suavidade de longa duração.
Safety
Safe hair removal
 
Lumea is the result of 12 years of research conducted in collaboration with expert scientists and dermatologists and tested on over 2000 women.”
Dr.Ir. Eric van Kempen, Function Developer IPL  

    Cabeça aparadora
Trimming head

Cabeças de cuidado corporal

Para todas as suas necessidades  


As cabeças de cuidado corporal oferecem soluções personalizadas e práticas para as suas rotinas de beleza individuais, na remoção de pelos e muito mais.
Escolha a sua rotina perfeita
Esfoliação corporal
Body expoliation head
Pente aparador
Trimming comb
Massajador corporal
Body massager head
Acessório para rosto
Facial area cap
Cabeça de corte
Shaving head
Acessório de massagem
Massage cap
Acessório para esticar a pele
Skin stretcher
Acessório para zonas delicadas
Delicate area cap
Acessório para esticar a pele
Skin stretcher
Acessório para zonas delicadas
Delicate area cap
Escolha a sua rotina perfeita
Como usar | Remoção de pelos sem esforço em todo o corpo
Como usar

Remoção de pelos sem esforço, em todo o corpo

• Mais fácil de usar
• Depilação cuidadosa
• Melhor cuidado corporal
Read more
Epilate
Depilação
Acessório com luz de design exclusivo para melhor visibilidade.
Choose attachment
Seleção de acessórios
Uma variedade de acessórios desenvolvidos para satisfazer a sua rotina de beleza.
Body exfoliation
Esfoliação corporal
A escova de esfoliação remove eficazmente as células mortas da pele para uma pele mais suave.*
*Teste em localização central, Alemanha n88
Body Massage
Massagem corporal
A cabeça de massagem alcança as camadas mais profundas da pele para um resultado descontraído e radiante.
Long lasting results

Como funciona

Agarra firmemente até os pelos mais finos


Conseguir uma pele sem pelos com resultados de longa duração é fácil e prático graças ao sistema de depilação exclusivo. Com discos em cerâmica, que agarram firmemente a pele húmida e seca.
Exfoliation brush | For full body routine

Escova de esfoliação

Para uma rotina corporal completa

A nossa nova escova de esfoliação corporal remove células mortas e estimula a regeneração da superfície da pele. Utilize a escova 24 horas antes da depilação para ajudar a prevenir os pelos encravados.
Not just for hands and legs

Massajador corporal
 

Para uma pele descontraída

Utilize o massajador corporal para descontrair os músculos e estimular o fluxo sanguíneo no pescoço, ombros e pernas. O nosso novo massajador corporal alcança as camadas mais profundas da pele para uma maior descontração e conseguir uma aparência radiante.
Como usar

Remoção de pelos sem esforço, em todo o corpo

• Mais fácil de usar
• Depilação cuidadosa
• Melhor cuidado corporal
Como usar | Remoção de pelos sem esforço em todo o corpo
Epilate
Depilação
Acessório com luz de design exclusivo para melhor visibilidade.
Choose attachment
Seleção de acessórios
Uma variedade de acessórios desenvolvidos para satisfazer a sua rotina de beleza.
Body exfoliation
Esfoliação corporal
A escova de esfoliação remove eficazmente as células mortas da pele para uma pele mais suave.*
*Teste em localização central, Alemanha n88
Body Massage
Massagem corporal
A cabeça de massagem alcança as camadas mais profundas da pele para um resultado descontraído e radiante.

Tabela de comparação

BRE650/00-Satinelle<br/>Prestige Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora a húmido e a seco Satinelle Prestige

BRE650/00-Satinelle
Prestige Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora Wet & Dry
Compare com a seleção atual
BRE640/00-Satinelle Advanced Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora a húmido e a seco Satinelle Prestige

BRE640/00-Satinelle Advanced Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora Wet & Dry
Compare com a seleção atual
BRE630/00-Satinelle Advanced Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora a húmido e a seco Satinelle Advanced

BRE630/00-Satinelle Advanced Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora Wet & Dry
Compare com a seleção atual
BRE620/00-Satinelle Advanced Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora a húmido e a seco Satinelle Prestige

BRE620/00-Satinelle Advanced Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora Wet & Dry
Compare com a seleção atual
BRE610/00-Satinelle Advanced Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora a húmido e a seco Satinelle Prestige

BRE610/00-Satinelle Advanced Depiladora Wet & Dry

Depiladora Wet & Dry
Compare com a seleção atual

Performance
  • Discos de depilação em cerâmica
  • Cabeça de depilação mais ampla de 30 mm
  • Discos de depilação em cerâmica
  • Cabeça de depilação mais ampla de 30 mm
  • Discos de depilação em cerâmica
  • Cabeça de depilação mais ampla de 30 mm
  • Discos de depilação em cerâmica
  • Cabeça de depilação mais ampla de 30 mm
  • Discos de depilação em cerâmica
  • Cabeça de depilação mais ampla de 30 mm

Acessórios
  • Acessório de massagem
  • Acessório para rosto
  • Acessório para zonas delicadas
  • Acess. p/ esticar pele
  • Cabeça de corte
  • Pente aparador (para cabeça de corte)
  • Cabeça aparadora
  • Pente para linha do biquíni (para cabeça aparadora)
  • Escova de esfoliação
  • Massajador corporal
  • Acessório de massagem
  • Acessório para rosto
  • Acessório para zonas delicadas
  • Acess. p/ esticar pele
  • Cabeça de corte
  • Pente aparador (para cabeça de corte)
  • Cabeça aparadora
  • Pente para linha do biquíni (para cabeça aparadora)
  • Acessório de massagem
  • Acessório para rosto
  • Acessório para zonas delicadas
  • Acess. p/ esticar pele
  • Cabeça de corte
  • Pente aparador (para cabeça de corte)
  • Acessório de massagem
  • Cabeça de corte
  • Pente aparador (para cabeça de corte)
  • Acessório de massagem

Características
  • Sem fios
  • Pega em forma de S
  • Utilização a húmido e a seco
  • 2 regulações
  • Acessório com luz
  • Sem fios
  • Pega em forma de S
  • Utilização a húmido e a seco
  • 2 regulações
  • Acessório com luz
  • Sem fios
  • Pega em forma de S
  • Utilização a húmido e a seco
  • 2 regulações
  • Acessório com luz
  • Sem fios
  • Pega em forma de S
  • Utilização a húmido e a seco
  • 2 regulações
  • Acessório com luz
  • Sem fios
  • Pega em forma de S
  • Utilização a húmido e a seco
  • 2 regulações
  • Acessório com luz

Alimentação
  • Iões de lítio
  • Carga rápida
  • Recarregável
  • Duração de carregamento de 1,5 horas
  • até 40 minutos
  • Iões de lítio
  • Carga rápida
  • Recarregável
  • Duração de carregamento de 1,5 horas
  • até 40 minutos
  • Iões de lítio
  • Carga rápida
  • Recarregável
  • Duração de carregamento de 1,5 horas
  • até 40 minutos
  • Iões de lítio
  • Carga rápida
  • Recarregável
  • Duração de carregamento de 1,5 horas
  • até 40 minutos
  • Iões de lítio
  • Carga rápida
  • Recarregável
  • Duração de carregamento de 1,5 horas
  • até 40 minutos
Descubra a nossa Gama
Philips Satinelle Prestige Epilator

Compre na sua
loja favorita

Compre na sua
loja favorita

Registar

Bem-vindo à família Philips