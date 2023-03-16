Para recolher todos os alimentos Com esta espátula pode retirar facilmente os alimentos do jarro do combinado para comida. Também pode utilizá-la para retirar o frasco para armazenamento do jarro durante a descongelação e o aquecimento. Ver todas as vantagens

Buy Now This product is only available by subscription +

Este produto é elegível para redução do IVA Se for elegível para redução do IVA em dispositivos médicos, pode solicitá-lo para este produto. O montante do IVA será descontado no preço apresentado acima. Procure os detalhes completos no seu cesto de compras. Philips Avent Espátula

This product is currently out of stock Learn More Subscribe now