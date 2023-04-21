Proteja e preserve o leite materno com o vedante e a tampa Coloque a tampa e o vedante para proteger e preservar o leite materno no recipiente para leite da bomba tira-leite. O vedante e a tampa asseguram que o leite é guardado de forma fácil e segura, uma vez que o material é seguro para colocar no frigorífico e no congelador. São fáceis de limpar

Buy Now This product is only available by subscription +

Este produto é elegível para redução do IVA Se for elegível para redução do IVA em dispositivos médicos, pode solicitá-lo para este produto. O montante do IVA será descontado no preço apresentado acima. Procure os detalhes completos no seu cesto de compras. Avent Electronic Breastpumps Tampa para biberão

This product is currently out of stock Learn More Subscribe now