I was pleasantly surprised with these headphones from Philips. Absolutely fine and well sound, comparable to professional studio headphones - precise, natural and neutral sound without coloring, audible very low thd distortions, without any noticeable resonanses (also in low frequencies, very rare in closed concept headphones), with really huge dynamic (easy to detect in some headphones afect to sound with compresed dynamic), all sound spectrum bands perfectly matched. Really good choice to monitor recording, edit, mastering works and critical listening job. Also build quality is top flight and hammer. A5PRO are easy to drive by good mp3 players not only by main powered studio and hifi gear. Sound quality shows for me better than Fidelio L1, L2 and X1. One and only little cons : noise suppression is not good as in Fidelio M1 headphones.