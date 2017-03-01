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Descontinuado

Auscultadores estilo DJ profissionais

A5PRO/00

4.6

| (24) Críticas | 90% recomendam este produto

Auscultadores estilo DJ profissionais

Armin van Buuren - galardoado 5 vezes com o título de Melhor DJ do Mundo - colaborou com a Philips para lhe apresentar os auscultadores A5-PRO. Apoiado na sua experiência, o A5 foi concebido para satisfazer os padrões e as exigências mais elevados de DJs internacionais e profissionais da indústria.

Ver todos os benefícios

em colaboração com Armin van Buuren

Auscultadores estilo DJ profissionais

  • Diafragmas de 50 mm/posterior fechada

  • Over-ear

  • Protecções assentam sobre as orelhas

  • Dobragem total

Diafragmas de 50 mm concedidos para controlo máximo de potência de 3500 mW

Diafragmas de 50 mm concedidos para controlo máximo de potência de 3500 mW

Diafragmas de 50 mm em neodímio de alta potência são concebidos para controlo máximo de potência de 3500 mW – independentemente da fonte. A entrega de som está cristalina, dinâmica e distorção-livre mesmo em volumes altos ou com potência de entrada alta de áudio.

Protecção para os ouvidos rotativas a 90 graus para controlo estilo DJ

Protecção para os ouvidos rotativas a 90 graus para controlo estilo DJ

Concebidos a pensar em DJs profissionais, os auriculares destes auscultadores podem rodar a 90° – para uma audição cómoda com um só ouvido enquanto mistura faixas. A rotatividade também pode ser útil em audições mais informais, quando é necessário prestar atenção temporariamente aos sons exteriores.

Aro para a cabeça em aço de liga com articulação em alumínio para maior durabilidade

Aro para a cabeça em aço de liga com articulação em alumínio para maior durabilidade

O Philips A5-PRO combina uma construção robusta com uma adaptação excepcional. Com o seu acabamento rígido anodizado e estrutura em alumínio leve mas resistente, este é o companheiro perfeito para resistir a qualquer ambiente de DJ activo.

Especificações técnicas

Obter assistência para este produto

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
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4.6

de 5

24

Críticas

90%

recomendam este produto

2

01/03/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Comprador verificado

Will find no better!

Bought these headphones with the idea they'd live up to expectations. I can happily say they've passed them by far! The quality of material is very comfortable but can get slightly uncomfortable if worn in hot temperatures. The sound is superb with its clear and clean balance. There's not too much or too little of anything!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

05/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb build and sound quality :-)

I was pleasantly surprised with these headphones from Philips. Absolutely fine and well sound, comparable to professional studio headphones - precise, natural and neutral sound without coloring, audible very low thd distortions, without any noticeable resonanses (also in low frequencies, very rare in closed concept headphones), with really huge dynamic (easy to detect in some headphones afect to sound with compresed dynamic), all sound spectrum bands perfectly matched. Really good choice to monitor recording, edit, mastering works and critical listening job. Also build quality is top flight and hammer. A5PRO are easy to drive by good mp3 players not only by main powered studio and hifi gear. Sound quality shows for me better than Fidelio L1, L2 and X1. One and only little cons : noise suppression is not good as in Fidelio M1 headphones.

Esta avaliação foi feita para A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

Esta avaliação foi feita para A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

05/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb build and sound quality :-)

I was pleasantly surprised with these headphones from Philips. Absolutely fine and well sound, comparable to professional studio headphones - precise, natural and neutral sound without coloring, audible very low thd distortions, without any noticeable resonanses (also in low frequencies, very rare in closed concept headphones), with really huge dynamic (easy to detect in some headphones afect to sound with compresed dynamic), all sound spectrum bands perfectly matched. Really good choice to monitor recording, edit, mastering works and critical listening job. Also build quality is top flight and hammer. A5PRO are easy to drive by good mp3 players not only by main powered studio and hifi gear. Sound quality shows for me better than Fidelio L1, L2 and X1. One and only little cons : noise suppression is not good as in Fidelio M1 headphones.

Esta avaliação foi feita para A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

Esta avaliação foi feita para A5PRO Professional DJ headphones

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