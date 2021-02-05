Termos de pesquisa

    3000 Series

    Secador de cabelo

    BHD308/10
    • Secagem eficaz a temperaturas mais baixas Secagem eficaz a temperaturas mais baixas Secagem eficaz a temperaturas mais baixas
      -{discount-value}

      3000 Series Secador de cabelo

      BHD308/10
      Secagem eficaz a temperaturas mais baixas

      O acessório ThermoProtect de design exclusivo mistura eficazmente o ar quente e frio para um cuidado diário. Ver todas as vantagens

            Secagem eficaz a temperaturas mais baixas

            com o acessório ThermoProtect

            • 1600 W
            • Acessório ThermoProtect
            • 3 reg. temperatura e velocidade
            1600 W de potência

            1600 W de potência

            Este secador de cabelo de 1600 W cria o nível de fluxo de ar ideal para resultados magníficos, dia após dia.

            Acessório ThermoProtect

            Acessório ThermoProtect

            O acessório ThermoProtect de design exclusivo mistura eficazmente o ar quente e frio para um cuidado diário. Reduz a temperatura em 10 °C, sem deixar de secar rapidamente o seu cabelo.

            Pega dobrável para uma arrumação fácil

            Pega dobrável para uma arrumação fácil

            O design compacto com pega desdobrável torna o secador de cabelo fácil de arrumar, guardar e levar consigo para onde quer que vá.

            3 regul. de calor e velocidade

            3 regul. de calor e velocidade

            Este secador de cabelo oferece 3 combinações pré-selecionadas de calor/velocidade para obter o penteado perfeito de forma rápida e fácil.

            Posição de ar frio para finalizar o seu penteado

            Posição de ar frio para finalizar o seu penteado

            A posição de ar frio proporciona um jato de ar frio para finalizar e manter o seu penteado.

            Bico estreito para retoques e penteados detalhados

            Bico estreito para retoques e penteados detalhados

            O bico estreito direciona o ar com precisão, para retoques rápidos e para aperfeiçoar pequenos detalhes do seu penteado.

            Especificações técnicas

            • Acessórios

              Cabeça
              14 mm
              Acessório ThermoProtect
              Sim

            • Especificações técnicas

              Comprimento do cabo de alimentação
              1,8  m
              Potência
              1600  W
              Voltagem
              220-240 V
              Motor
              CC

            • Características

              Pega desdobrável
              Sim
              Gancho de arrumação
              Sim
              Regulações de calor/velocidade
              3
              Definições
              Posição de ar frio

            • Assistência

              2 anos de garantia mundial
              Sim

            • Tecnologias de cuidado

              ThermoProtect
              Sim

