Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
A exclusiva ponta de vapor combina uma frente da base particularmente pontiaguda com aberturas de vapor especiais na ponta, para chegar às áreas mais pequenas e mais difíceis e conseguir os melhores resultados de engomar.
Duplique a sua velocidade de engomar com vapor pressurizado. Este penetra profundamente nos tecidos, tornando o engomar mais rápido e mais fácil, mesmo em tecidos difíceis.
Quando ligado, o sistema de engonar está pronto para passar a vapor em apenas 2 minutos.
Prémios
5.0
de 5
6
Críticas
100%
recomendam este produto
Edita
08/06/2018
United Kingdom
THE BEST!
I bought this iron 10 years ago. I was so impressed so I bought one for my mum on her birthday. We are both still happily using them. Was just searching to see if they are still availible to buy just in case this one breaks. Will definitely buy another one. Edita
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator
Earthmother
07/04/2014
United Kingdom
just as nice as my old one.
I bought this philips iron to replace an approx 7 -8 yr old model. It is almost the same, except this one is slightly more powerful. My old machine still works well, It has just been retired because the sole plate was loose. A bolt had sheared and could not be replaced. It did teach my children how to iron and was dropped, so our fault not philips I love using this iron, I have mine permanently set on a low temp steam, and just iron. It makes quick work or everything from silk to linen including jeans. You don't need their more expensive model! I like the fact that you don't require filters. I clean my descaler approx twice a year. I also use normal tap water. This means you only have one cost, the purchase price. It is pricey but when the lifespan of the iron is factored in, it costs less per year than a value model, and is so much quicker to use 8 years ago I wrote a review on my old model. The only fault I found then is still present. It is hard to view the water levels when replenishing the water container, and the cord storage is still flimsy. However, I will still buy this model when I require a new one in approx 8 years time!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator
suziemitch
16/03/2014
United Kingdom
I love this iron
Had it for years... love it and am very sad it seems to be coming to the end of its life... I will be seriously saving up for a new one!
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator