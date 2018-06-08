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  • Engomar mais rápido - desde o início até ao fim
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  • Engomar mais rápido - desde o início até ao fim
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Descontinuado

Gerador de vapor pressurizado

GC7220/02

5
| (6) Críticas | 100% recomendam este produto

1 prémio

Engomar mais rápido - desde o início até ao fim
Criado para acelerar o engomar desde o início até ao fim, o GC7220 está pronto a ser usado em 2 minutos. A potência do vapor pressurizado acelera o engomar penetrando mais fundo no tecido e a abertura de enchimento mais larga permite encher de forma rápida e fácil em qualquer momento.
Ver todos os benefícios

Vapor pressurizado com enchimento rápido do depósito

Engomar mais rápido - desde o início até ao fim

A ponta de vapor permite-lhe engomar mesmo nas áreas de difícil acesso

A exclusiva ponta de vapor combina uma frente da base particularmente pontiaguda com aberturas de vapor especiais na ponta, para chegar às áreas mais pequenas e mais difíceis e conseguir os melhores resultados de engomar.

Pressão de vapor até 3,5 bares para um engomar rápido

Duplique a sua velocidade de engomar com vapor pressurizado. Este penetra profundamente nos tecidos, tornando o engomar mais rápido e mais fácil, mesmo em tecidos difíceis.

Pronto a usar em 2 minutos

Quando ligado, o sistema de engonar está pronto para passar a vapor em apenas 2 minutos.

Especificações técnicas

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Prémios

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

5.0

de 5

6

Críticas

100%

recomendam este produto

4
3
2
1

08/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

THE BEST!

I bought this iron 10 years ago. I was so impressed so I bought one for my mum on her birthday. We are both still happily using them. Was just searching to see if they are still availible to buy just in case this one breaks. Will definitely buy another one. Edita

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator

07/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just as nice as my old one.

I bought this philips iron to replace an approx 7 -8 yr old model. It is almost the same, except this one is slightly more powerful. My old machine still works well, It has just been retired because the sole plate was loose. A bolt had sheared and could not be replaced. It did teach my children how to iron and was dropped, so our fault not philips I love using this iron, I have mine permanently set on a low temp steam, and just iron. It makes quick work or everything from silk to linen including jeans. You don't need their more expensive model! I like the fact that you don't require filters. I clean my descaler approx twice a year. I also use normal tap water. This means you only have one cost, the purchase price. It is pricey but when the lifespan of the iron is factored in, it costs less per year than a value model, and is so much quicker to use 8 years ago I wrote a review on my old model. The only fault I found then is still present. It is hard to view the water levels when replenishing the water container, and the cord storage is still flimsy. However, I will still buy this model when I require a new one in approx 8 years time!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator

16/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I love this iron

Had it for years... love it and am very sad it seems to be coming to the end of its life... I will be seriously saving up for a new one!

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para Pressurised steam generator

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