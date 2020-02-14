Termos de pesquisa

Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle

Irrigador oral

HX3042/00
Sonicare
  • Um fluxo de água poderoso Um fluxo de água poderoso Um fluxo de água poderoso
    Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Irrigador oral

    HX3042/00
    Um fluxo de água poderoso

    Utilize o bocal padrão para uma limpeza regular. Utiliza um único fluxo de água para remover detritos e limpar profundamente entre os dentes. Ver todas as vantagens

      Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Irrigador oral

      Um fluxo de água poderoso

      Utilize o bocal padrão para uma limpeza regular. Utiliza um único fluxo de água para remover detritos e limpar profundamente entre os dentes. Ver todas as vantagens

      Um fluxo de água poderoso

      Utilize o bocal padrão para uma limpeza regular. Utiliza um único fluxo de água para remover detritos e limpar profundamente entre os dentes. Ver todas as vantagens

        Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Irrigador oral

        Um fluxo de água poderoso

        Utilize o bocal padrão para uma limpeza regular. Utiliza um único fluxo de água para remover detritos e limpar profundamente entre os dentes. Ver todas as vantagens

          Um fluxo de água poderoso

          Para uma limpeza regular

          • 2 cabeças
          Escova padrão F1 para uma limpeza regular

          Escova padrão F1 para uma limpeza regular

          Utilize o bocal padrão para uma limpeza regular. Utiliza um único fluxo de água para remover detritos e limpar profundamente entre os dentes.

          Ponta de guia assegura a colocação correcta

          Ponta de guia assegura a colocação correcta

          A escova inclinada fina e a ponta de guia facilitam a colocação correta. Posicione a ponta da escova imediatamente acima da linha das gengivas, prima suavemente para que a ponta da escova fique em contacto com a linha das gengivas e os dentes e deslize de um dente para o outro.

          Especificações técnicas

          • Compatibilidade

            Compatível com
            Qualquer fio dentário Philips Sonicare

          • Fácil de utilizar

            Acessório de escova
            Encaixa e desencaixa facilmente
            Substituição da escova
            • A cada 6 meses
            • para uma boa higiene

          • Itens incluídos

            Escova padrão F1
            2

          O que está na caixa?

          Outros itens na caixa

          • Escova standard

