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Auscultadores com microfone

SHL3265BL/00

4.6

| (7) Críticas | 100% recomendam este produto

Disponível em

Azul
Azul
Preto e dourado
Preto e dourado
Vermelho
Vermelho

Detalhes nítidos com graves de alto impacto

Os SHL3265 proporcionam um desempenho para DJs em ascensão. Diafragmas em neodímio de 40 mm oferecem graves dinâmicos, enquanto as protecções para os ouvidos ajustáveis rodam a 165° para um controlo fácil. Equipados para uma potência de 2000 mW, os auscultadores não apresentam distorções, mesmo a volumes elevados.

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Detalhes nítidos com graves de alto impacto

  • Diafragmas de 40 mm/posterior fechada

  • On-ear

  • Protecções almofadadas respiráveis

  • Dobragem compacta

Botão para atender e microfone no fio para chamadas em mãos livres simples

Botão para atender e microfone no fio para chamadas em mãos livres simples

2000 mW de potência, sem distorção mesmo a volumes elevados

A elevada potência permite um alto desempenho, independentemente do volume ou da fonte. O som é limpo e sem distorções, mesmo a volumes elevados ou a níveis altos de potência de entrada de áudio.

Os auriculares rodam a 165° para melhor controlo e flexibilidade extra

Concebidos a pensar nos aspirantes a DJ, os auriculares dos auscultadores rodam cada um a 165° para uma audição cómoda com um só ouvido enquanto mistura faixas. A rotatividade também pode ser útil durante a audição normal, quando precisa de ouvir sons exteriores.

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.6

de 5

7

Críticas

100%

recomendam este produto

3
2
1

16/12/2016

España

España

Muy buen producto.

tiene muy buena calidad .y no rompe cuando se le da volumen. Lo recomiendo.

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BG Auriculares con micrófono

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BG Auriculares con micrófono

10/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips SHL 3265 (white) headphones with inline mic, black faux leather ear-pieces & black head-band

Philips SHL 3265 stereo headphones (white model) are imho truly superb and represent remarkable value for money, especially considering that they are presently available at a significant discount from a well-respected High Street retailer that I am unable to mention here. Before adding my considered review to this website, I took the opportunity of playing an extensive selection of different musical styles through this headset, from Orchestral to Heavy Metal, Jazz to Choral and Classical piano to Pop and impressively they never once missed a beat. These ‘cans’ are supremely comfortable and light to wear for extended listening periods and their audio response is very balanced, smooth and linear, with no overly exaggerated frequencies in the lower regions, typified by another famous brand of headphone commonly worn by numerous professional footballers and sports stars. That is ‘not’ to say that these Philips 'phones are 'bass-light' or 'lacking' in any respect, which I can confidently reassure you they most certainly aren’t ! I really appreciate the fact that the Philips SHL 3265 'cans' fold down so neatly, thus usefully occupying much less space when taking them aboard commercial aircraft or perhaps travelling on public transport etc. Being a ‘closed-headphone’ design, they are also far less likely to cause noise-spillage, thereby avoiding potential irritation to adjacent passengers. Inexplicably, I consistently find the sound characteristic of the Philips SHL 3265’s more akin to some established 'open' designs, which is definitely an unexpected but welcome bonus. Unusually, these headphones are terminated with a right-angled 3.5mm four-pole mini-jack, indicating that with some makes of Smartphones (I’m not entirely sure which handsets ?), the incorporated 'inline' microphone can be operated by depressing a small circular button in the lead, which I assume temporarily mutes the music source ? My preferred headphones of choice come from another established brand which cost at least 11 to 12 times the price of these Philips SHL 3265’s, so at this point a comparison between them hardly seems fair. Yet in many respects, the Philips model surprisingly punches way above it’s limit and I was so impressed that I actually went out and purchased an additional pair, which I think says it all !!!! Unreservedly recommended, so purchase with absolute confidence…..5*****

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic

22/03/2019

Deutschland

Deutschland

Ausgezeichneter Sound, 5*****

Kopfhörer machen seit Jahren einen hervorragenden Dienst, absolut empfehlenswert

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SHL3265BK Headphones with mic

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