Philips SHL 3265 stereo headphones (white model) are imho truly superb and represent remarkable value for money, especially considering that they are presently available at a significant discount from a well-respected High Street retailer that I am unable to mention here. Before adding my considered review to this website, I took the opportunity of playing an extensive selection of different musical styles through this headset, from Orchestral to Heavy Metal, Jazz to Choral and Classical piano to Pop and impressively they never once missed a beat. These ‘cans’ are supremely comfortable and light to wear for extended listening periods and their audio response is very balanced, smooth and linear, with no overly exaggerated frequencies in the lower regions, typified by another famous brand of headphone commonly worn by numerous professional footballers and sports stars. That is ‘not’ to say that these Philips 'phones are 'bass-light' or 'lacking' in any respect, which I can confidently reassure you they most certainly aren’t ! I really appreciate the fact that the Philips SHL 3265 'cans' fold down so neatly, thus usefully occupying much less space when taking them aboard commercial aircraft or perhaps travelling on public transport etc. Being a ‘closed-headphone’ design, they are also far less likely to cause noise-spillage, thereby avoiding potential irritation to adjacent passengers. Inexplicably, I consistently find the sound characteristic of the Philips SHL 3265’s more akin to some established 'open' designs, which is definitely an unexpected but welcome bonus. Unusually, these headphones are terminated with a right-angled 3.5mm four-pole mini-jack, indicating that with some makes of Smartphones (I’m not entirely sure which handsets ?), the incorporated 'inline' microphone can be operated by depressing a small circular button in the lead, which I assume temporarily mutes the music source ? My preferred headphones of choice come from another established brand which cost at least 11 to 12 times the price of these Philips SHL 3265’s, so at this point a comparison between them hardly seems fair. Yet in many respects, the Philips model surprisingly punches way above it’s limit and I was so impressed that I actually went out and purchased an additional pair, which I think says it all !!!! Unreservedly recommended, so purchase with absolute confidence…..5*****