Termos de pesquisa

1

Rádio relógio

TAR7705/10
Classificação geral / 5
  • Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música. Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música. Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música.
    -{discount-value}

    Rádio relógio

    TAR7705/10
    Classificação geral / 5

    Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música.

    Acorde com a sua estação de rádio favorita ou com um sinal sonoro, com o telemóvel totalmente carregado. Este rádio relógio Bluetooth inclui um carregador Qi sem fios e carregamento por USB. Obtém áudio de rádio nítido e ainda pode transmitir áudio a partir do seu dispositivo móvel. Ver todas as vantagens

    This product is only available by subscription
    +

      Rádio relógio

      This product is currently out of stock
      You will recieve

      A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

      General terms and conditions

      Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

      Returns & Cancellation

      The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

      Default payments

      In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

      See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

      Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música.

      Acorde com a sua estação de rádio favorita ou com um sinal sonoro, com o telemóvel totalmente carregado. Este rádio relógio Bluetooth inclui um carregador Qi sem fios e carregamento por USB. Obtém áudio de rádio nítido e ainda pode transmitir áudio a partir do seu dispositivo móvel. Ver todas as vantagens

      Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música.

      Acorde com a sua estação de rádio favorita ou com um sinal sonoro, com o telemóvel totalmente carregado. Este rádio relógio Bluetooth inclui um carregador Qi sem fios e carregamento por USB. Obtém áudio de rádio nítido e ainda pode transmitir áudio a partir do seu dispositivo móvel. Ver todas as vantagens

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Rádio relógio

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música.

        Acorde com a sua estação de rádio favorita ou com um sinal sonoro, com o telemóvel totalmente carregado. Este rádio relógio Bluetooth inclui um carregador Qi sem fios e carregamento por USB. Obtém áudio de rádio nítido e ainda pode transmitir áudio a partir do seu dispositivo móvel. Ver todas as vantagens

        Produtos semelhantes

        Ver todos Rádios e despertadores

          Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música.

          • DAB+
          • Bluetooth®
          • com carregador de telemóvel sem fios

          Repleto de funcionalidades

          Um visor digital grande e nítido acende-se na parte da frente deste rádio relógio Bluetooth. Os controlos de tecla estão localizados no painel superior, que também oculta uma base para carregamento Qi sem fios para o seu telemóvel. Para telemóveis mais antigos, existe uma porta de carregamento USB.

          Rádio DAB+/FM. Sintonização digital com até 20 predefinições.

          Desde sessões de música ininterruptas até às últimas novidades, este rádio digital é o seu passaporte para ouvir melhor! O sintonizador DAB+ oferece uma receção nítida e cristalina e pode definir até 20 predefinições para as suas estações favoritas.

          Temporizador. Adormeça a ouvir as suas músicas favoritas

          Desfrute de um sono reparador com a sua estação de rádio favorita como som de fundo. Pode definir o temporizador do relógio para reproduzir a estação de rádio selecionada durante um máximo de 2 horas. O rádio desliga-se quando o período definido terminar.

          Alarme duplo. Um relógio, duas chamadas de despertar

          A função de alarme duplo permite-lhe definir dois alarmes diferentes, e acorda-o com a sua estação de rádio favorita ou com um sinal sonoro. É ideal se adormecer durante o primeiro alarme. Ou se a sua cara-metade precisar de acordar primeiro.

          Sincronização automática da hora. Pilha de reserva para se a energia falhar

          Este despertador sincroniza automaticamente a hora e também dispõe de uma pilha de reserva. Se existir uma falha de energia, já não tem de reiniciar o relógio e as definições do alarme serão guardadas.

          Especificações técnicas

          • Sintonizador/receção/transmissão

            Sintonização digital automática
            Sim
            Bandas do sintonizador
            • FM
            • DAB/DAB+
            DAB
            • visor de informações
            • menu
            • procura inteligente
            N.º de estações programadas
            20 (FM), 20 (DAB)
            RDS
            Sim.

          • Som

            Potência de saída (RMS)
            4 W
            Sistema de som
            Estéreo

          • Colunas

            Número de diafragmas de gama total
            2
            Diâmetro do diafragma de gama total
            1,75"

          • Conetividade

            Bluetooth
            Sim
            Perfis Bluetooth
            • A2DP
            • AVRCP
            Gama Bluetooth
            10 m (em espaços livres)
            Versão Bluetooth
            5,0
            Entrada áudio
            Não

          • Relógio

            Visor
            LCD
            Tipo
            Digital
            Formato das horas
            • 12 h
            • 24 h

          • Alarme

            Número de alarmes
            2
            Fonte de alarme
            • Rádio DAB
            • rádio FM
            • Bluetooth
            • Sinal sonoro
            Repetir alarme
            Sim, 9 minutos
            Temporizador
            15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 minutos

          • Funcionalidades

            Cor da retroiluminação
            Branco
            Brilho do visor
            Alto/ médio/ baixo
            Controlo do volume
            Para cima/para baixo

          • Carregamento

            Carregamento sem fios
            Suporte para carregamento rápido Samsung de 9 W.
            Dispositivos USB
            5 V, 1 A

          • Potência

            Tipo de alimentação
            Entrada de CA
            Fonte de alimentação
            100 - 240 V, CA, 50/60 Hz
            Consumo de energia em funcionamento
            < 17,1 W
            Consumo de energia em modo de espera
            < 1W
            Pilha de reserva
            2 x AAA (não incluídas)

          • Acessórios

            Acessórios incluídos
            • Manual de início rápido
            • Certificado de garantia

          • Dimensões do produto

            Profundidade
            15,3  cm
            Comprimento
            6,8  cm
            Peso
            0,606  kg
            Largura
            15,3  cm

          • Dimensões da embalagem

            EAN
            48 95229 10825 7
            Profundidade
            7,6  cm
            Peso bruto
            0,906  kg
            Comprimento
            16,2  cm
            Peso líquido
            0,804  kg
            Tara
            0,102  kg
            Número de produtos incluídos
            1
            Tipo de embalagem
            Caixa
            Largura
            21,3  cm
            Tipo de disposição na prateleira
            Horizontal

          O que está na caixa?

          Outros itens na caixa

          • Manual de início rápido
          • Certificado de garantia

          Obter assistência para este produto

          Encontre perguntas frequentes, resolução de problemas, manuais do utilizador e sugestões

          Produtos sugeridos

            Produtos recentemente consultados

              Críticas

              Seja o primeiro a avaliar este item

              Descubra o

              My Philips

              Registe-se para obter
              vantagens exclusivas

              Subscreve a nossa newsletter

              10 € de desconto na sua primeira compra na loja online da Philips.*

              Ofertas exclusivas para membros e acesso antecipado às vendas.

              Notícias sobre lançamentos de produtos e dicas para estilos de vida saudáveis.

              *

              Gostaria de receber comunicações promocionais, baseadas nas minhas preferências e nos meus comportamentos, sobre produtos, serviços, eventos e ofertas da Philips. Posso anular facilmente a subscrição a qualquer momento!

              O que significa isto?
              * Clique aqui para ler sobre os nossos termos e condições
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Todos os direitos reservados.

              Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.