Outros itens na caixa
- Manual de início rápido
- Certificado de garantia
Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música.
Acorde com a sua estação de rádio favorita ou com um sinal sonoro, com o telemóvel totalmente carregado. Este rádio relógio Bluetooth inclui um carregador Qi sem fios e carregamento por USB. Obtém áudio de rádio nítido e ainda pode transmitir áudio a partir do seu dispositivo móvel. Ver todas as vantagens
Se for elegível para redução do IVA em dispositivos médicos, pode solicitá-lo para este produto. O montante do IVA será descontado no preço apresentado acima. Procure os detalhes completos no seu cesto de compras.
Um visor digital grande e nítido acende-se na parte da frente deste rádio relógio Bluetooth. Os controlos de tecla estão localizados no painel superior, que também oculta uma base para carregamento Qi sem fios para o seu telemóvel. Para telemóveis mais antigos, existe uma porta de carregamento USB.
Desde sessões de música ininterruptas até às últimas novidades, este rádio digital é o seu passaporte para ouvir melhor! O sintonizador DAB+ oferece uma receção nítida e cristalina e pode definir até 20 predefinições para as suas estações favoritas.
Desfrute de um sono reparador com a sua estação de rádio favorita como som de fundo. Pode definir o temporizador do relógio para reproduzir a estação de rádio selecionada durante um máximo de 2 horas. O rádio desliga-se quando o período definido terminar.
A função de alarme duplo permite-lhe definir dois alarmes diferentes, e acorda-o com a sua estação de rádio favorita ou com um sinal sonoro. É ideal se adormecer durante o primeiro alarme. Ou se a sua cara-metade precisar de acordar primeiro.
Este despertador sincroniza automaticamente a hora e também dispõe de uma pilha de reserva. Se existir uma falha de energia, já não tem de reiniciar o relógio e as definições do alarme serão guardadas.
Sintonizador/receção/transmissão
Som
Colunas
Conetividade
Relógio
Alarme
Funcionalidades
Carregamento
Potência
Acessórios
Dimensões do produto
Dimensões da embalagem
