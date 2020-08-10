Carregue o seu telemóvel. Transmita a sua música. Acorde com a sua estação de rádio favorita ou com um sinal sonoro, com o telemóvel totalmente carregado. Este rádio relógio Bluetooth inclui um carregador Qi sem fios e carregamento por USB. Obtém áudio de rádio nítido e ainda pode transmitir áudio a partir do seu dispositivo móvel. Ver todas as vantagens

Buy Now This product is only available by subscription +

Este produto é elegível para redução do IVA Se for elegível para redução do IVA em dispositivos médicos, pode solicitá-lo para este produto. O montante do IVA será descontado no preço apresentado acima. Procure os detalhes completos no seu cesto de compras. Rádio relógio

This product is currently out of stock Learn More Subscribe now