Termos de pesquisa

1
0

Carrinho de compras

O seu carrinho está vazio

    Philips Avent

    Transformador para bomba tira-leite

    CP0049
    Avent
    Avent
    • Para ligar a bomba tira-leite à tomada elétrica Para ligar a bomba tira-leite à tomada elétrica Para ligar a bomba tira-leite à tomada elétrica
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Transformador para bomba tira-leite

      CP0049

      Para ligar a bomba tira-leite à tomada elétrica

      Este adaptador permite-lhe fornecer energia à sua bomba tira-leite através de uma tomada elétrica. Contém uma ficha europeia. Ver todas as vantagens

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Philips Avent Transformador para bomba tira-leite

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Para ligar a bomba tira-leite à tomada elétrica

        Este adaptador permite-lhe fornecer energia à sua bomba tira-leite através de uma tomada elétrica. Contém uma ficha europeia. Ver todas as vantagens

        Para ligar a bomba tira-leite à tomada elétrica

        Este adaptador permite-lhe fornecer energia à sua bomba tira-leite através de uma tomada elétrica. Contém uma ficha europeia. Ver todas as vantagens

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Philips Avent Transformador para bomba tira-leite

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Para ligar a bomba tira-leite à tomada elétrica

          Este adaptador permite-lhe fornecer energia à sua bomba tira-leite através de uma tomada elétrica. Contém uma ficha europeia. Ver todas as vantagens

          Crie um conjunto e poupe Crie um conjunto e receba um artigo gratuito

          Satisfaça todas as suas necessidades de numa só compra

          Preço do conjunto

          Skip this

          Escolha uma das seguintes opções: Escolha um produto:

          Produtos compatíveis

          Onde posso encontrar o número do modelo?

          Cada produto tem um número de modelo único. Este número começa normalmente com letras, seguidas por séries de números, p. ex. GC6440, 37PFL7403D ou SA1300.

           

          Pode encontrar o seu número de modelo de várias formas:

          Na embalagem

          No interior do produto

          No exterior do produto

          No manual

            Para ligar a bomba tira-leite à tomada elétrica

            Encontre produtos compatíveis no separador de especificações

            • Branco
            • Bomba tira-leite elétrica Comfort
            • Elétrica simples
            • Elétrica simples (Europa)

            Substituição fácil de peças originais da Philips no seu produto

            Ocasionalmente deverá substituir algumas peças do seu produto. Com as peças de substituição Philips, isto é agora mais fácil do que nunca para o consumidor. Tudo com a garantia de qualidade da Philips.

            Especificações técnicas

            • Peça substituível

              Compatível com os produtos:
              • SCF396
              • SCF395
              • SCF391

            Obter assistência para este produto

            Encontre perguntas frequentes, resolução de problemas, manuais do utilizador e sugestões

            Produtos sugeridos

              Produtos vistos recentemente

                Descubra o

                My Philips

                Registe-se para obter
                vantagens exclusivas

                Subscreve a nossa newsletter

                10 € de desconto na sua primeira compra na loja online da Philips.*

                Ofertas exclusivas para membros e acesso antecipado às vendas.

                Notícias sobre lançamentos de produtos e dicas para estilos de vida saudáveis.

                *

                Gostaria de receber comunicações promocionais baseadas nas minhas preferências e comportamento, sobre produtos, serviços, eventos e promoções da Philips. Posso cancelar facilmente a subscrição em qualquer altura!

                O que significa isto?
                * Clique aqui para ler sobre os nossos termos e condições

                Perguntas mais frequentes

                Termos e Condições
                Procurar pedido
                Entre em contato connosco
                Livro de Reclamações
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Todos os direitos reservados.

                Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.