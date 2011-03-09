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Philips AventEsterilizador Digital a Vapor

SCF276/42

4.5
| (32) Críticas | 96% recomendam este produto
Sempre pronto quando quiser
O esterilizador digital a vapor Philips Avent funciona de forma rápida e contínua, mantendo o seu conteúdo esterilizado até este ser necessário, enquanto realiza outras tarefas.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

marca recomendada por mães de todo o mundo1

Tecnologia avançada para esterilizações de 24 horas

Sempre pronto quando quiser

  • 220-240 V

Visor digital moderno e avisos sonoros

Visor digital moderno e avisos sonoros

O visor e os avisos sonoros informam-no quando a esterilização está concluída e quanto tempo os itens se manterão esterilizados. O visor também o informa se colocar água insuficiente ou em excesso no esterilizador, para que possa ter sempre a certeza de que a esterilização foi concluída de forma segura e fiável.

Conteúdo fica esterilizado e pronto a usar em aprox. 6 min.

Conteúdo fica esterilizado e pronto a usar em aprox. 6 min.

A vantagem do esterilizador a vapor reside no facto de este ser muito mais rápido (e seguro) do que o método tradicional de ferver os biberões numa panela no fogão. O esterilizador digital demora apenas 6 minutos para esterilizar uma carga completa de 6 biberões, tetinas e tampas de tetinas.

Capacidade para seis biberões da Philips Avent

Capacidade para seis biberões da Philips Avent

O esterilizador tem um design inteligente que ocupa pouco espaço na sua cozinha, mas que acomoda seis biberões da Philips Avent ou duas bombas tira leite da Philips Avent. Os dois cestos podem ser encaixados, formando um cesto para a máquina de lavar loiça, o que facilita muito a pré-lavagem de artigos mais pequenos, como chupetas e tetinas.

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Críticas

Estas avaliações são geridas pela Bazaarvoice e estão em conformidade com a Política de Autenticidade da Bazaarvoice, que é suportada por tecnologia antifraude e análise humana. Pode encontrar mais informações em
As opiniões dos clientes na forma de classificação do produto com estrelas são úteis para todos os clientes. Dão-lhe a oportunidade para saber mais sobre o produto e ajudam a tomar uma decisão de compra. Qualquer cliente que tenha comprado um produto online ou na loja pode enviar uma avaliação

4.5

de 5

32

Críticas

96%

recomendam este produto

2

09/03/2011

España

España

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Sim, recomendo este produto

Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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Avisos legais

  1. Com base num inquérito de satisfação realizado globalmente e online com 10 109 utilizadores das marcas e produtos de cuidados da mãe e do bebé em 2023. 

  1. O biberão não está incluído neste produto