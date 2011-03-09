Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Regista-te e recebe £10 de desconto
Portes grátis a partir de 40€
Política de devolução de 30 dias
Descontinuado
220-240 V
O visor e os avisos sonoros informam-no quando a esterilização está concluída e quanto tempo os itens se manterão esterilizados. O visor também o informa se colocar água insuficiente ou em excesso no esterilizador, para que possa ter sempre a certeza de que a esterilização foi concluída de forma segura e fiável.
A vantagem do esterilizador a vapor reside no facto de este ser muito mais rápido (e seguro) do que o método tradicional de ferver os biberões numa panela no fogão. O esterilizador digital demora apenas 6 minutos para esterilizar uma carga completa de 6 biberões, tetinas e tampas de tetinas.
O esterilizador tem um design inteligente que ocupa pouco espaço na sua cozinha, mas que acomoda seis biberões da Philips Avent ou duas bombas tira leite da Philips Avent. Os dois cestos podem ser encaixados, formando um cesto para a máquina de lavar loiça, o que facilita muito a pré-lavagem de artigos mais pequenos, como chupetas e tetinas.
4.5
de 5
32
Críticas
96%
recomendam este produto
Mutenro
09/03/2011
España
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Sim, recomendo este produto
Esta avaliação foi feita para SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Com base num inquérito de satisfação realizado globalmente e online com 10 109 utilizadores das marcas e produtos de cuidados da mãe e do bebé em 2023.
O biberão não está incluído neste produto