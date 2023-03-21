Termos de pesquisa

1
0

Carrinho de compras

O seu carrinho está vazio

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    Máquina de barbear elétrica a húmido e seco renovada

    SP9820/12R1
    Classificação geral / 5
    1 prémio
    • Lâmina apurada, incrivelmente suave Lâmina apurada, incrivelmente suave Lâmina apurada, incrivelmente suave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver S9000 Prestige Máquina de barbear elétrica a húmido e seco renovada

      SP9820/12R1
      Classificação geral / 5
      1 prémio

      com tecnologia SkinIQ

      • A posição perfeita da lâmina para a máxima precisão
      • Escolha entre um barbear prático a seco ou um barbear refrescante a húmido
      • Concebidas para agarrar até os pelos mais difíceis
      Ver todas as vantagens
      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Shaver S9000 Prestige Máquina de barbear elétrica a húmido e seco renovada

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        com tecnologia SkinIQ

        • A posição perfeita da lâmina para a máxima precisão
        • Escolha entre um barbear prático a seco ou um barbear refrescante a húmido
        • Concebidas para agarrar até os pelos mais difíceis
        Ver todas as vantagens

        com tecnologia SkinIQ

        • A posição perfeita da lâmina para a máxima precisão
        • Escolha entre um barbear prático a seco ou um barbear refrescante a húmido
        • Concebidas para agarrar até os pelos mais difíceis
        Ver todas as vantagens
        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Shaver S9000 Prestige Máquina de barbear elétrica a húmido e seco renovada

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          com tecnologia SkinIQ

          • A posição perfeita da lâmina para a máxima precisão
          • Escolha entre um barbear prático a seco ou um barbear refrescante a húmido
          • Concebidas para agarrar até os pelos mais difíceis
          Ver todas as vantagens

          Produtos semelhantes

          Ver todos Máquinas de barbear Series

            Lâmina apurada, incrivelmente suave

            Desfrute de um barbear incrivelmente suave e apurado, mesmo em barbas de 7 dias, com a Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipada com a tecnologia SkinIQ, a máquina de barbear adapta-se a si para a experiência de barbear que sempre desejou.
            A posição perfeita da lâmina para a máxima precisão

            A posição perfeita da lâmina para a máxima precisão

            Para evitar puxões e desconforto, a Philips S9000 Prestige tem um sistema de suspensão de alta precisão para garantir a posição perfeita da lâmina para a máxima precisão de corte.

            Escolha entre um barbear prático a seco ou um barbear refrescante a húmido

            Escolha entre um barbear prático a seco ou um barbear refrescante a húmido

            Uma máquina de barbear a húmido e a seco que se adapta às suas preferências. Escolha entre um barbear prático ou utilize-a com a sua espuma ou o seu gel favorito para obter um barbear a húmido refrescante.

            Concebidas para agarrar até os pelos mais difíceis

            Concebidas para agarrar até os pelos mais difíceis

            As cabeças flexíveis 360-D+ desta máquina de barbear elétrica Philips seguem os contornos do seu rosto, agarrando até os pelos mais difíceis para um barbear mais suave.

            Especificações técnicas

            • Acessórios

              SmartClick
              Aparador de precisão
              Bolsa
              Bolsa

            • Potência

              Carregamento
              Carga completa em 1 hora
              Autonomia
              60 minutos
              Tipo de pilha
              Iões de lítio
              Carga rápida
              5 minutos

            • Design

              Acabamento
              Elegância intemporal
              Pega
              Pega e manuseamento ergonómicos

            • Assistência

              Cabeça de substituição
              Substituir a cada 2 anos por SH98
              2 anos de garantia
              Sim

            • Desempenho do barbear

              Seguimento de contornos
              Cabeças flexíveis 360-D+
              SkinComfort
              Sistema de excelente conforto para pele
              Sistema de barbear
              • Lâminas Dual Precision NanoTech
              • Sistema de excelente conforto para pele
              Tecnologia SkinIQ
              • Sistema de suspensão de alto controlo
              • Motor digital de rotação máxima
              • Revestimento SkinGlide protetor
              • Sensor Power Adapt
              • Definições pessoais de conforto

            • Fácil de utilizar

              Visor
              Indicador da % do nível da bateria
              Húmido e seco
              Utilização a húmido e a seco
              Limpeza
              • Limpeza de 3 níveis
              • Lavável

            Obter assistência para este produto

            Encontre perguntas frequentes, resolução de problemas, manuais do utilizador e sugestões

            Encontrar um acessório ou peça de substituição

            Ir para acessórios e peças de substituição

            Acessórios

              Produtos sugeridos

                Produtos vistos recentemente

                  Prémios

                  Críticas

                  Seja o primeiro a avaliar este item

                  Descubra o

                  My Philips

                  Registe-se para obter
                  vantagens exclusivas

                  Subscreve a nossa newsletter

                  10 € de desconto na sua primeira compra na loja online da Philips.*

                  Ofertas exclusivas para membros e acesso antecipado às vendas.

                  Notícias sobre lançamentos de produtos e dicas para estilos de vida saudáveis.

                  *

                  Gostaria de receber comunicações promocionais, baseadas nas minhas preferências e nos meus comportamentos, sobre produtos, serviços, eventos e ofertas da Philips. Posso anular facilmente a subscrição a qualquer momento!

                  O que significa isto?
                  * Clique aqui para ler sobre os nossos termos e condições
                  © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Todos os direitos reservados.

                  Nosso site pode ser melhor visualizado com a versão mais recente do Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome ou Firefox.